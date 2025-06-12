City Centre Deira honors 127th Philippine Independence Day with grand celebration

City Centre Deira proudly joined the Filipino community in commemorating the 127th Philippine Independence Day with a grand celebration.

The event featured a flag-raising ceremony held on June 12, graced by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General in Dubai; and Vice Consul Paola Ebora.

Also joining the celebration were Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, and Mohamed Al Jasmi, Associate Director of City Centre Deira, in a symbolic tribute to the enduring spirit of the Filipino community in the UAE.

Adding to the festivities, members of the Filipino Social Club and a lively marching band composed of over 100 students paraded through the mall, bringing music, color, and a strong sense of community to the occasion.

The celebration is part of City Centre Deira’s ongoing tribute to the Filipino community, running from June 5 to 15. For nearly two weeks, the mall has transformed into a festive space that highlights Filipino culture, creativity, and camaraderie.

Shop, Win, and Celebrate Filipino Pride

In the spirit of the celebration, shoppers can take part in the “Shop & Win” promotion by spending AED 300 for a chance to win 127,000 SHARE points—equivalent to AED 12,700 in their SHARE Wallet—until June 15. From dining and beauty to fashion and entertainment, every purchase brings customers closer to big rewards.

To add a personal touch, a Customization Booth is open until June15. Shoppers who spend AED 200 can design their own tote bags and charms—simple, stylish keepsakes that proudly reflect their Filipino identity.

A place where culture comes together

Located in Al Rigga, City Centre Deira remains a favorite destination for many Filipinos and other expatriates in the UAE. The annual Independence Day celebration is a heartfelt tribute to the community—one that brings people together to honor their roots, share their stories, and celebrate freedom.