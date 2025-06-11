Over 7.5 million passengers use public transport in Dubai during Eid Al-Adha

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that over 7.5 million passengers used public transport, shared vehicles, and taxis during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

This marks a 14% increase from the same period last year.

The Dubai Metro, including both the Red and Green lines, saw 2.786 million riders, while the Dubai Tram served 119,917 passengers.

Taxis also played a major role during the break, transporting 2.196 million riders across various destinations in Dubai.

Public buses were also widely used, carrying 1.663 million people throughout the holiday period.

Marine transport options like ferries and abras recorded 307,684 passengers, while shared transportation vehicles were used by over 504,159 individuals.