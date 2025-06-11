Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 7.5 million passengers use public transport in Dubai during Eid Al-Adha

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin15 mins ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that over 7.5 million passengers used public transport, shared vehicles, and taxis during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

This marks a 14% increase from the same period last year.

The Dubai Metro, including both the Red and Green lines, saw 2.786 million riders, while the Dubai Tram served 119,917 passengers.

Taxis also played a major role during the break, transporting 2.196 million riders across various destinations in Dubai.

Public buses were also widely used, carrying 1.663 million people throughout the holiday period.

Marine transport options like ferries and abras recorded 307,684 passengers, while shared transportation vehicles were used by over 504,159 individuals.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin15 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 870887980

ICC rejects Duterte’s bid to disqualify judges in jurisdiction challenge

10 seconds ago
502854897 1016912087275923 6285322882574554960 n

DMW, DOF launch financial literacy drive for OFWs and families

2 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 11T091350.139

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Day with special AED 3 seat sale!

2 hours ago
West Zone in PID

West Zone Supermarket brings free vouchers, Melona, Angel products to Philippine Independence Day 2025 on June 14

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button