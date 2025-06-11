House members decry Senate’s return of impeachment articles as ‘unconstitutional, insulting’

Incoming House prosecutors and several lawmakers strongly criticized the Senate’s decision to return the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives, calling the move “unconstitutional,” “insulting,” and a dangerous precedent.

Akbayan Rep.-elect Chel Diokno and Mamamayang Liberal Rep.-elect Leila de Lima, both set to join the prosecution team, condemned the remand, accusing the Senate of violating constitutional principles. “This is a blatant abandonment of the Constitution,” said Diokno.

De Lima questioned the legal foundation of the Senate’s actions: “Where does a court dismiss a complaint without first hearing both sides?”

Members of the Makabayan bloc echoed these sentiments. ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro argued that the Senate had no authority to return the articles, stating, “Our role is done. The Senate, as a co-equal chamber, cannot demand explanations from the House.”

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas warned that the move would further erode public trust in democratic institutions, while Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel accused the Senate of shielding corrupt officials through political maneuvering.

House Assistant Minority Leader Gabriel Bordado Jr., a signatory to the impeachment complaint, said the remand was deeply disappointing. “This has never happened before. It’s insulting to the House, which fulfilled its constitutional duty,” he said.

The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, opted not to dismiss the case outright. Instead, 18 senators voted in favor of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s amended motion to return the articles to the House, without terminating the proceedings.

In February, the House impeached Vice President Duterte with 215 votes, citing graft, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.