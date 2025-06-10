WHO says mpox outbreak still a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency of international concern.

This is the organization’s highest level of alert used for major global health risks.

According to a WAM report, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after reviewing recent data and recommendations from the fourth meeting of its emergency committee.

Mpox, which spread from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to nearby countries, continues to cause rising cases worldwide.

The emergency status was first declared in August 2024 due to the rapid spread of a new form of mpox. While some countries have made progress in controlling the virus, the overall global situation remains serious.

Experts warn that cases may still go undetected in countries outside of Africa. There is also concern about the virus increasing again in parts of West Africa.

According to the WHO, challenges like poor disease tracking, limited access to testing, and lack of funds are making it hard for health workers to contain the outbreak. These problems highlight the need for more international help and resources.

The health body has issued updated temporary recommendations to guide countries in strengthening their response efforts, especially in hard-to-reach areas.