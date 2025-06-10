Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

WHO says mpox outbreak still a global health emergency

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago

Man with blisters on his hands from monkeypox. For illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency of international concern.

This is the organization’s highest level of alert used for major global health risks.

According to a WAM report, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after reviewing recent data and recommendations from the fourth meeting of its emergency committee.

Mpox, which spread from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to nearby countries, continues to cause rising cases worldwide.

The emergency status was first declared in August 2024 due to the rapid spread of a new form of mpox. While some countries have made progress in controlling the virus, the overall global situation remains serious.

Experts warn that cases may still go undetected in countries outside of Africa. There is also concern about the virus increasing again in parts of West Africa.

According to the WHO, challenges like poor disease tracking, limited access to testing, and lack of funds are making it hard for health workers to contain the outbreak. These problems highlight the need for more international help and resources.

The health body has issued updated temporary recommendations to guide countries in strengthening their response efforts, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

SPLE MP

SPLE 2025 in Abu Dhabi concludes with around 400 examinees

15 mins ago
Dubai Police

Dubai Police ranked most reputable police force in the world

28 mins ago
Dubai Metro Blue Line

Dubai begins construction of Metro Blue Line, featuring world’s tallest station

1 hour ago
PagIBIG FUND MP

Pag-IBIG reports strong Q1, urges members to maximize MP2 savings and home loans

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button