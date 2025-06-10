Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

West Zone Supermarket brings free vouchers, Melona, Angel products to Philippine Independence Day 2025 on June 14

West Zone Supermarket is celebrating Filipino pride as a Platinum Sponsor at the 127th Philippine Independence Day 2025 on June 14, 2025, held at The Dubai World Trade Center – Exhibition Halls 1 & 2 from 8 AM to 8 PM. 

To mark the occasion, the popular supermarket chain is inviting attendees to complete a stamp card by visiting its multiple booths, with each booth offering fun activities and prizes, such as Melona ice cream and Angel All Purpose Creamer.

Completing the stamp card challenge will give participants a chance to win more prizes from West Zone Supermarket, such as shopping vouchers, with the promotion running until June 15.

Known for offering affordable grocery items, international and Filipino food products, and quality household goods, West Zone Supermarket continues to expand its presence across the UAE. Their wide range of items, from daily essentials to seasonal treats, has made them a trusted name among OFWs looking for value and variety. Click this link for more West Zone Supermarket promos until June 15: 10th to 15th June 2025, Philippine Independence Day 2025.

The Independence Day event serves as a lively platform to connect with the community. West Zone’s booth will showcase their commitment to accessibility and customer care—plus, visitors get a fun chance to win freebies.

For more details, simply scan the QR code at the venue and don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate, shop, and save.

