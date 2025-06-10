Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

SPLE 2025 in Abu Dhabi concludes with around 400 examinees

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin14 mins ago

SPLE 2025 takers in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Courteys: PPO UAE)

The Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) in Abu Dhabi has concluded with over 400 examinees participating across 27 professional fields.

“We have an actual examinees of more or less 405,” said Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo, Head of the delegation team in Abu Dhabi and Regional Director of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Region I – Ilocos.

IMG 6184
Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo Head of Delegation Team Abu Dhabi Regional Director, PRC Region I (Ilocos)

The three-day SPLE was conducted by the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) from June 6 to June 8, 2025, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi.

The SPLE allows qualified overseas Filipino professionals to take the board exams in their respective fields without the need to return to the Philippines.

“Ang purpose ng SPLE ay para bigyan ng oportunidad ang mga gustong maging professionals abroad na kumuha ng licensure examinations, hoping na kung sila ay papasa, [tataas] ang kanilang employability and competitiveness globally, na makakatulong sa kanilang career advancement,” Atty. Sabelo said.

IMG 6162

The SPLE covered various disciplines including Architects, Certified Plant Mechanics, Certified Public Accountants, Chemical Engineers, Chemical Technicians, Civil Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Electronics Technicians, Geodetic Engineers, Master Plumbers, Mechanical Engineers, Medical Technologists, Midwives, Nurses, Pharmacists, Physical Therapists, Professional Teachers (Elementary and Secondary), Psychometricians, Radiologic Technologists, Real Estate Brokers, Registered Electrical Engineers, Registered Master Electricians, Social Workers, Veterinarians, and X-Ray Technologists.

This year also marked the first time that Aeronautical Engineers were included in the Abu Dhabi leg of the exams.

“Natutuwa nga kami kasi nagkaroon ng first SPLE for aeronautical engineers na meron tayong eight examiners. ‘Yung number na ‘yun ay okay na for the first time,” Atty. Sabelo added.

f7a6e9ab 992a 46f8 a3ce 419607831426

Prior to the examinations, the PRC Abu Dhabi Team conducted verification and validation of documents at the MWO to ensure that all applicants met the requirements.

Bringing the services closer

Atty. Sabelo also highlighted PRC’s foreign mobile services, launched last year, as one of the ways to support Filipino professionals overseas.

Among the services is assisting those who need to renew their licenses or register to obtain their professional identification cards, she added.

“Doon sa foreign mobile services, pwede silang mag-oath doon and at the same time, after the oath-taking, pwede silang mag-register. Ang tawag namin sa service na ‘yun ay initial registration for them to get their professional identification cards. At ayun ay pwedeng gawin dito sa UAE,” she said.

The SPLE 2025 was also held in other Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as well as in Singapore and Taiwan.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin14 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Dubai Police

Dubai Police ranked most reputable police force in the world

26 mins ago
Monkeypox

WHO says mpox outbreak still a global health emergency

43 mins ago
Dubai Metro Blue Line

Dubai begins construction of Metro Blue Line, featuring world’s tallest station

1 hour ago
PagIBIG FUND MP

Pag-IBIG reports strong Q1, urges members to maximize MP2 savings and home loans

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button