SPLE 2025 in Abu Dhabi concludes with around 400 examinees

The Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) in Abu Dhabi has concluded with over 400 examinees participating across 27 professional fields.

“We have an actual examinees of more or less 405,” said Atty. Arl Ruth B. Sacay-Sabelo, Head of the delegation team in Abu Dhabi and Regional Director of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Region I – Ilocos.

The three-day SPLE was conducted by the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) from June 6 to June 8, 2025, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi.

The SPLE allows qualified overseas Filipino professionals to take the board exams in their respective fields without the need to return to the Philippines.

“Ang purpose ng SPLE ay para bigyan ng oportunidad ang mga gustong maging professionals abroad na kumuha ng licensure examinations, hoping na kung sila ay papasa, [tataas] ang kanilang employability and competitiveness globally, na makakatulong sa kanilang career advancement,” Atty. Sabelo said.

The SPLE covered various disciplines including Architects, Certified Plant Mechanics, Certified Public Accountants, Chemical Engineers, Chemical Technicians, Civil Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Electronics Technicians, Geodetic Engineers, Master Plumbers, Mechanical Engineers, Medical Technologists, Midwives, Nurses, Pharmacists, Physical Therapists, Professional Teachers (Elementary and Secondary), Psychometricians, Radiologic Technologists, Real Estate Brokers, Registered Electrical Engineers, Registered Master Electricians, Social Workers, Veterinarians, and X-Ray Technologists.

This year also marked the first time that Aeronautical Engineers were included in the Abu Dhabi leg of the exams.

“Natutuwa nga kami kasi nagkaroon ng first SPLE for aeronautical engineers na meron tayong eight examiners. ‘Yung number na ‘yun ay okay na for the first time,” Atty. Sabelo added.

Prior to the examinations, the PRC Abu Dhabi Team conducted verification and validation of documents at the MWO to ensure that all applicants met the requirements.

Bringing the services closer

Atty. Sabelo also highlighted PRC’s foreign mobile services, launched last year, as one of the ways to support Filipino professionals overseas.

Among the services is assisting those who need to renew their licenses or register to obtain their professional identification cards, she added.

“Doon sa foreign mobile services, pwede silang mag-oath doon and at the same time, after the oath-taking, pwede silang mag-register. Ang tawag namin sa service na ‘yun ay initial registration for them to get their professional identification cards. At ayun ay pwedeng gawin dito sa UAE,” she said.

The SPLE 2025 was also held in other Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as well as in Singapore and Taiwan.