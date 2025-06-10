FILHR to celebrate 15 years of advancing HR careers on June 28

The Filipino Human Resources Practitioners – UAE (FILHR), the first and longest-running non-profit Filipino HR organization in the UAE, is inviting everyone to celebrate its 15th year of advancing the careers of over 1,200 HR professionals on June 28, 2025, at the Dusit Thani, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

This celebration event is open to past members, interested parties, or those who simply want to support FILHR.

The organization’s significant milestone is proof of its huge contributions to the community through its community service, extensive job fairs, and leadership development initiatives.

Offering collaboration events, social responsibility projects, and training programs, FILHR has helped its members learn and grow within their organizations, making them more influential in their fields. Many FILHR members have already transitioned from entrepreneurship to building their own businesses, proving that their craft has been honed as they take advantage of the organization’s initiatives.

What to look forward to

During FILHR’s 15th year celebration, attendees will have a glimpse of the organization’s production numbers, showcasing its journey over the years from its founding to present-day achievements.

There will also be a panel discussion titled “How Have Filipino HR Shaped Organizations?” where industry leaders and HR practitioners will share their insights and experiences with FILHR.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the celebration will also serve as an exclusive networking session for guests, FILHR members, and fellow sponsors, where they can network with other professionals and foster new connections.

Moreover, outstanding contributors, pioneers, and key supporters of FILHR will be honored during the event’s recognition ceremony from 3:00 p.m. onwards.

Interested parties may send a message to [email protected] to express their eagerness to participate in this wonderful celebration.