Dubai Police ranked most reputable police force in the world

Dubai police during inspection program at Al Khawaneej Police Station. File photo.

Dubai Police has been named the most reputable police force in the world, according to a new study by Brand Finance.

The force received a top rating of AAA+ among the elite of the strongest brands and a score of 9.2 out of 10 in a global survey across 10 countries.

The ranking was based on how the public views the police in areas such as professionalism, fairness, and honesty. Over 8,000 people were part of the study, including key groups and organizations.

Dubai Police outperformed other global police forces in 11 categories, including fair treatment, safety, effective performance, and strong social media presence. These scores were well above the global average.

The study also found that Dubai Police plays a big role in boosting the UAE’s international image. It has a brand value of AED57.9 billion, which contributes to the UAE’s total national brand value of AED4.48 trillion.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said, “This recognition reflects the trust placed in police institutions across the UAE.” He credited the leadership’s support and highlighted new strategies like Smart Police Stations and AI tools in law enforcement.

Brand Finance’s CEO, David Haigh, said the study helps governments shape better policies using soft power. The research used surveys and data to measure the impact of Dubai Police on the country’s global image.

