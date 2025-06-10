Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police handle over 44K calls during Eid Al-Adha holiday

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Police received a total of 44,102 calls during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, according to the Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Police Contact Centre (901).

Out of the total, 40,808 calls were directed to the emergency hotline 999, while 3,294 calls were made to the non-emergency line 901.

Colonel Bilal Jumaa Al Tayer, Director of the Command and Control Centre, praised the team’s professionalism and fast response, highlighting their role in maintaining safety and order across the city.

He reminded the public that 999 should only be used for emergencies and that general inquiries or minor issues should be reported through 901.

Abdullah Ibrahim, Acting Director of the Customer Happiness Centre, shared that the 901 service also handled 919 emails and 144 live chats through the Dubai Police website.

He added that trained staff are available through these digital services to provide quick, clear assistance and address questions or suggestions from residents.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

SPLE MP

SPLE 2025 in Abu Dhabi concludes with around 400 examinees

39 mins ago
Dubai Police

Dubai Police ranked most reputable police force in the world

52 mins ago
Monkeypox

WHO says mpox outbreak still a global health emergency

1 hour ago
Dubai Metro Blue Line

Dubai begins construction of Metro Blue Line, featuring world’s tallest station

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button