Dubai Police handle over 44K calls during Eid Al-Adha holiday

Dubai Police received a total of 44,102 calls during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, according to the Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Police Contact Centre (901).

Out of the total, 40,808 calls were directed to the emergency hotline 999, while 3,294 calls were made to the non-emergency line 901.

Colonel Bilal Jumaa Al Tayer, Director of the Command and Control Centre, praised the team’s professionalism and fast response, highlighting their role in maintaining safety and order across the city.

He reminded the public that 999 should only be used for emergencies and that general inquiries or minor issues should be reported through 901.

Abdullah Ibrahim, Acting Director of the Customer Happiness Centre, shared that the 901 service also handled 919 emails and 144 live chats through the Dubai Police website.

He added that trained staff are available through these digital services to provide quick, clear assistance and address questions or suggestions from residents.