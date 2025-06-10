Dubai begins construction of Metro Blue Line, featuring world’s tallest station

Dubai has officially begun the construction of the Metro Blue Line, which will feature the tallest metro station in the world at 74 meters high.

The Blue Line will span 30 kilometers and include 14 stations, connecting the existing Red and Green lines and serving nine key districts expected to house over one million people by 2040.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum led the foundation stone-laying ceremony and approved the design of the Emaar Properties Station, created by the same American firm responsible for the Burj Khalifa.

Designed to accommodate up to 160,000 passengers daily, the station covers 11,000 square meters and will serve communities like Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Silicon Oasis, with easy access to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes.

The Blue Line project will increase Dubai’s total metro network to 131 kilometers, 78 stations, and 168 trains, aiming to reduce road congestion by 20 percent.

By 2040, the Blue Line is projected to transport 320,000 passengers each day, with Emaar securing naming rights for the iconic station for ten years starting in 2029.