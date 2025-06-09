Pag-IBIG reports strong Q1, urges members to maximize MP2 savings and home loans

The Pag-IBIG Fund, on June 9, 2025, held a media roundtable at The Manila Hotel to strengthen ties with its media partners and highlight its latest milestones.

The event brought together representatives from print, digital, and radio platforms, providing an opportunity to share updates on the agency’s recent achievements and to reinforce support in promoting its services and programs for Filipino members.

The session opened with remarks from Mr. Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Marketing, Product Development, and Sales.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s CEO, Marilene C. Acosta, delivered the keynote speech, thanking media partners and reporting the Fund’s performance.

Mr. Domingo C. Jacinto Jr., Vice President for Public and Member Relations, led the discussion on the benefits of Pag-IBIG membership and answered questions during the open forum.

Ms. Janice Anne P. Delmo, Department Manager III of the Public and Media Affairs Office, closed the program with acknowledgments and a message of continued collaboration.

The gathering was also an opportunity for the media to clarify processes and updates related to Pag-IBIG programs, providing feedback and helping bridge the information gap for Filipino workers, both in the country and overseas.

Strong first quarter performance

Pag-IBIG Fund reported that it released P30.22 billion in home loans from January to March 2025. This marks an increase of over 8 percent compared to the P28.09 billion disbursed during the same period last year. The housing loans helped more than 20,000 members acquire their own homes during the first three months of the year.

In support of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, Pag-IBIG also released nearly P988 million in housing loans, benefitting over 600 families. Under the 4PH program, the agency works with developers, contractors, and local governments to build affordable housing communities for qualified Filipino workers.

Assets surpass P1.1 trillion

As of March 31, 2025, Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets exceeded P1.1 trillion, a growth of more than P34 billion in just three months. This growth was driven by increased home loans, income from strategic investments, and higher savings collections from its members.

The agency reported a strong equity base of P776.52 billion and a total of P21.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Its investment portfolio expanded to P133.06 billion, showing a strong focus on financial sustainability.

Growing member savings and services

In the first quarter alone, Pag-IBIG Fund collected P40.41 billion in membership savings, a 41 percent jump compared to the same period in 2024. The agency also maintained a strong performing loans ratio of over 94 percent, which indicates that most members are paying their loans on time.

During the gathering, the media were also informed that Pag-IBIG Fund is actively encouraging more members to grow their savings through its MP2 Savings Program—a voluntary savings scheme with higher dividend rates than regular savings. The agency aims to increase participation in the MP2 program in the coming months.

Participants were also reminded of the benefits of owning a Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus. The card allows members to access discounts on groceries, fuel, travel, tuition fees, and more from partner establishments in the Philippines and abroad.

Assurance on funds management

Pag-IBIG Fund clarified that all contributions are handled solely by the agency and are not transferred or managed by other government offices.

Contributions are invested prudently and are used to fund housing loans, savings programs, and income-generating investments that benefit all members without the influence of other government bodies.

Benefits of being a Pag-IBIG member

Filipinos abroad can continue saving and applying for loans through Pag-IBIG Fund via its online platforms. They may register and pay contributions through remittance centers and partner banks. Online services are also available through the Virtual Pag-IBIG platform, allowing members to monitor their savings, apply for loans, and update records without needing to visit a branch.

The benefits of being a Pag-IBIG member include access to housing loans, short-term loans, regular and MP2 savings programs, annual dividends, and partner discounts through the loyalty card. These benefits are available as long as the member consistently pays their monthly contributions, which start at as low as P100.