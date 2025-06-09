Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Escudero rejects pressure to fast-track VP Duterte impeachment trial: “We will follow the Constitution”

Staff Report

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero dismissed mounting calls to expedite the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, asserting that the Senate will adhere strictly to its constitutional procedures and timeline.

Escudero reaffirmed that the Senate is set to hear the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives and formally convene as an impeachment court on June 11, as scheduled.

“I’ve said this from the beginning: Whether someone is for or against the impeachment, whether they support VP Sara or oppose her — I will not listen to them,” he said in Filipino during a press briefing.

“I will do what is right, proper, and in accordance with the Constitution and the law, based on what I believe is right.”

The Senate leader made the statement when asked whether he felt pressure from various groups urging immediate Senate action. Among those demanding swift proceedings are the Akbayan Party, the Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party, and Tindig Pilipinas, who held a rally outside the Senate on Monday to push lawmakers to fulfill their constitutional duty.

“They want us to rush our constitutional duty,” Escudero said.“But the Senate will not be swayed by public pressure or political noise.”

Senator Jinggoy Estrada earlier also assured the public that the Senate will proceed with the trial, denying rumors that it would be abandoned.

Escudero emphasized that the upper chamber’s responsibility is to uphold the Constitution, not respond to political pressure, and that due process will be observed throughout the proceedings.

