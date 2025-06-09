DMW opens first global OFW center in Hong Kong to enhance gov’t services for migrant workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officially inaugurated the first-ever OFW Global Center in Hong Kong.

Located on the 18th floor of United Center in Admiralty, the facility aims to bring government services closer to OFWs and improve the delivery of assistance abroad.

The launch was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, together with House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Representative Yedda Marie K. Romualdez, Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Romulo Victor M. Israel Jr., and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan. Around 400 OFWs, organizational leaders, partner agencies, and key stakeholders were in attendance.

The Center stands as a testament to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s continued commitment to OFWs, offering a whole-of-government approach to streamline and improve public service delivery.

“When an OFW is in distress or needs help, the President’s directive is clear: assist the OFW—and not just the OFW, but also check on their families,” said Secretary Cacdac.

He also announced plans to bolster the legal services offered by the government in Hong Kong to better protect the rights and welfare of OFWs.

The Global Center functions as a one-stop shop where migrant workers can process documents, request financial, medical, and legal assistance, access free training, attend seminars, or simply relax at the “Migrant’s Brew” lounge—complete with computers and unlimited coffee.

In his keynote message, Speaker Romualdez reaffirmed Congress’s full support for legislation that empowers OFWs:

“Every tear shed in the pursuit of a better future for your families is not in vain. We in government will fight for your rights and your dreams. Let this Center stand as a symbol of that promise—real service, not just words,” he said.

OFW Nympha Llada Collado, a domestic worker in Hong Kong for 13 years, expressed her gratitude:

“Now we have a place to go when we’re off-duty. It’s a big help for our organizations, for skills training, and just to have a space to connect, learn, and rest.”

The event also featured the awarding of HKD 116,316 (approx. PHP 825,000) in aid to 11 OFWs under the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo Para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund.