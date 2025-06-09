Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW breaks ground on new central office to enhance services for OFWs

Courtesy: DMW/FB

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the groundbreaking ceremony for the future ten-story Central Office of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) at the Occupational Safety and Health Center compound along Agham Road, Quezon City.

Joining Secretary Cacdac were key officials, including OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, OIC Labor Secretary Benjo Santos Benavidez, TESDA Deputy Director General Felizardo Colambo, CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-Latoc, and representatives from the NRCO. All reaffirmed their strong support for the DMW’s mission to deliver holistic programs and services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families, in observance of the 30th Migrant Workers’ Day.

The upcoming DMW headquarters—strategically located in Quezon City—will be able to serve more OFWs and will include a wellness center to address the health and medical needs of OFWs and their dependents.

Slated for completion in 2027, the project is being carried out under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has emphasized the importance of providing streamlined services and accessible reintegration programs to honor the sacrifices of Filipino migrant workers.

