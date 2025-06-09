BI chief denies corruption allegations in anonymous ‘white paper’

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado publicly denied a string of corruption and misconduct allegations leveled against him by anonymous employees of the agency, calling the accusations “patently false” and the product of a “well-funded smear campaign.”

The allegations surfaced in a letter dated June 2 and reportedly sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The letter, obtained by the Inquirer, claims that Viado abused his authority by facilitating the special release of foreign nationals linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), bypassed standard deportation procedures, and was involved in questionable transactions related to quota visas and procurement processes.

The anonymous employees expressed concern that, if left unaddressed, the issues could damage both the integrity of the Bureau and the image of the Marcos administration.

Responding to inquiries from the media, Viado said he would have preferred to ignore the “handiwork of shadowy characters hiding beneath the mask of ‘concerned employees,’” but acknowledged the need to present his side.

“All the allegations contained in the alleged ‘white paper’ are patently false,” he said. “We have already identified the parties behind this orchestrated and well-funded campaign aimed at shoving the agency into negative limelight once again. We shall expose these parties at the appropriate time and venue.”

Viado disclosed that he had received warnings about possible retaliation from vested interests whose underground operations were disrupted by reforms currently being implemented at the BI. He claimed that some of those behind the campaign were former insiders who had been subject to the agency’s one-strike policy or had personal grievances over denied requests.

According to Viado, a senior BI official who now “pretends to be a whistleblower,” previously attempted to pressure his office into releasing a Chinese national with alleged political connections to the past administration. He believes his refusal to accommodate that request may have triggered the campaign to discredit him.

“I have disregarded these warnings because the mandate I accepted was never about protecting myself, but about cleaning up a system long plagued by abuse,” Viado stated. “If the price of reform is to be the target of black propaganda, then so be it.”

The commissioner reiterated that the Bureau is prepared to fully cooperate with any investigation that may be initiated by relevant government bodies. “Should any pertinent agency of the national government decide to look into the supposed ‘allegations,’ I reiterate the commitment of the Bureau to lend its fullest support,” he said, noting that he had already extended the same assurance to the committee of Senator Imee Marcos.

Viado also confirmed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had been informed of the situation, including the identities and motives of the individuals believed to be behind what he described as an “orchestrated campaign” against his leadership. He warned those responsible that they “shall be exposed in due time,” insisting that the public deserves the truth.

“It is unfortunate that these interests are using the name of the hardworking men and women of the Bureau to mask themselves and their hideous agenda,” Viado said. “No amount of smear will stop us from continuing our efforts at reforms in the agency. The truth will stand.”