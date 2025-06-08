Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

House prosecutors press on with Duterte impeachment prep despite Senate doubts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

The House prosecution team continues to prepare for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, even as uncertainty looms over whether the Senate will push through with it, San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora said.

Zamora, a member of the panel, expressed surprise over draft resolutions reportedly circulating in the Senate — including one from Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa — that aim to dismiss the impeachment case outright.

“The mere drafting of this document shows that they were willing to violate the Constitution, the supreme law of the land,” Zamora said.

Despite the emerging doubts, Zamora said House prosecutors remain unfazed.

“We are not affected by what’s going on in the Senate, the draft resolution, the comments that we hear from the senators,” she said, emphasizing that the House is simply fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“They have no other duty or mandate but to hold trial.”

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur echoed the sentiment, warning that dismissing the case without trial would raise serious constitutional questions.

“It would open up the floodgates of constitutional concerns that would definitely not be beneficial to the country,” he said.

While House prosecutors insist the case must proceed to trial, they also clarified that withdrawing the complaint is not on the table.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1422516934

Angara admits flaws in K-12 program, says Congress to decide on its future

54 seconds ago
Barsha fire victims 1

DMW Secretary meets OFWs affected by the Al Barsha fire

22 hours ago
MWO Dubai vacc

MWO-Dubai kicks off vaccination program for parents and children

22 hours ago
street cleaner dubai istock

Dubai deploys 2,800 workers to keep city clean, safe during Eid

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button