House prosecutors press on with Duterte impeachment prep despite Senate doubts

The House prosecution team continues to prepare for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, even as uncertainty looms over whether the Senate will push through with it, San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora said.

Zamora, a member of the panel, expressed surprise over draft resolutions reportedly circulating in the Senate — including one from Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa — that aim to dismiss the impeachment case outright.

“The mere drafting of this document shows that they were willing to violate the Constitution, the supreme law of the land,” Zamora said.

Despite the emerging doubts, Zamora said House prosecutors remain unfazed.

“We are not affected by what’s going on in the Senate, the draft resolution, the comments that we hear from the senators,” she said, emphasizing that the House is simply fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“They have no other duty or mandate but to hold trial.”

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur echoed the sentiment, warning that dismissing the case without trial would raise serious constitutional questions.

“It would open up the floodgates of constitutional concerns that would definitely not be beneficial to the country,” he said.

While House prosecutors insist the case must proceed to trial, they also clarified that withdrawing the complaint is not on the table.