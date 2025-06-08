Angara admits flaws in K-12 program, says Congress to decide on its future

Education Secretary Sonny Angara acknowledged on Friday that the implementation of the senior high school (SHS) curriculum under the K to 12 program has faced significant challenges over the past decade.

Angara cited the overwhelming number of subjects and the lack of flexibility for students as among the major issues.

“Hindi maganda ang naging implementation nitong nakaraang dekada. Masyadong marami ang subjects at nakahon masyado ang mga bata. Hindi sila nakakapili ng subject/s,” he said.

Despite these shortcomings, Angara stressed that only Congress can decide whether the SHS program should continue or be removed. This comes after Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada filed Senate Bill 3001 or the Rationalized Basic Education Act, which seeks to remove SHS from the current education setup, citing its failure to meet its intended goals.

In response, the Department of Education (DepEd) plans to pilot a “strengthened” SHS curriculum in 841 schools deemed highly ready. Under the revised curriculum set for School Year 2025–2026, the number of core SHS subjects will be reduced from 15 to just five: effective communication, life skills, general mathematics, general science, and Filipino history and society.

Still, Angara reiterated that any final decision on the program’s future lies with the legislature:

“Ang desisyon kung ipagpapatuloy ang SHS o hindi ay Kongreso lamang po ang makakapagsabi at makakapag-pasya.”