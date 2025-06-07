MWO-Dubai kicks off vaccination program for parents and children

In celebration of International Children’s Day and as part of its unwavering commitment to the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai, in partnership with OWWA and Grand Infinity Medical Center, successfully launched a targeted vaccination drive on 01 June 2025 at MWO Dubai.

The program was specially designed for parents and children whose UAE documentary status is still under process, and are currently receiving assistance from MWO Dubai’s Assistance to Nationals Section.

While waiting for their documentary requirements for repatriation, the event responded to the pressing health needs of these children, who are often unable to access basic medical services in both public and private healthcare institutions due to a lack of official documentation and financial resources. The vaccination drive provided them with crucial immunizations and healthcare support.

A total of 22 parents received medical check-ups, and 29 children were vaccinated as part of the initiative. The children were brought to Grand Infinity’s clinic in Muhaisnah 4, Dubai, where they received professional care in a safe and supportive environment.

The beneficiaries also received financial assistance under the AKSYON Fund, along with gift items from MWO Dubai, OWWA, and Grand Infinity Medical Center, and food packs distributed throughout the event. In addition, parents participated in a basic childcare orientation, equipping them with vital knowledge for ensuring the well-being of their children.

The event was honored by the presence of high-ranking officials, including Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Consul General Marford Angeles, Undersecretaries Felicitas Q. Bay and Jainal T. Rasul, Vice-Consul Aleah Marie B. Gica, and Director Julyn Ambito Fermin.

In his remarks, Secretary Cacdac emphasized the administration’s continuing pledge under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to ensure that all OFWs and their families are afforded access to proper documentation and medical care—regardless of status.

This initiative builds on the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between MWO Dubai and Grand Infinity Medical Center on 14 February 2025, which aims to expand access to healthcare services for OFWs and their families in the UAE.