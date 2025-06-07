DMW Secretary meets OFWs affected by the Al Barsha fire

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac personally met with Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the recent fire in Al Barsha 1 during the third batch of emergency assistance held on 31 May 2025 at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai.

Secretary Cacdac expressed his deep empathy for the victims and inquired about their current condition and needs following the tragic incident. He noted that most of the OFWs residing in the affected building were living in shared accommodations, often referred to as “partitions,” which offer more affordable housing.

During the gathering, Secretary Cacdac also announced that financial assistance will not only be provided to the affected OFWs in Dubai but also extended to their families in the Philippines. This move aims to help ease the economic burden on families who have been impacted by the unfortunate event.

Tragically, two OFWs lost their lives during the fire. The remains of one of the deceased were successfully repatriated on 26 May 2025 through the AKSYON Fund. The repatriation of the second casualty will be facilitated by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), with assistance from MWO Dubai for all necessary documentation and coordination with the bereaved family. DMW will likewise extend assistance to the NOK of the fatalities.

In addition, the Secretary met with five (5) OFWs who were injured during the explosion and were rushed to Rashid Hospital then transferred to Jebel Ali Hospital. Most of the injuries were minor, and the victims have since been discharged. These individuals were also among the recipients of emergency assistance during the third distribution.

The third batch of emergency assistance benefited 145 OFWs, bringing the total number of assisted individuals to 484. This follows the 198 OFWs served during the first batch and 141 during the second. All assistance was made possible through the AKSYON Fund, the DMW’s dedicated financial aid program for distressed migrant workers.

The Al Barsha fire, which occurred on 13 May 2025, affected hundreds of Filipino residents, prompting a swift and coordinated response from the DMW, through MWO Dubai. The Department continues to work closely with UAE authorities and local partners to ensure that all affected OFWs receive the support necessary to recover and rebuild their lives.