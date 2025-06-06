Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte extends greetings for Eid al-Adha

Vice President Sara Duterte has extended her warm greetings to the Filipino Muslim community as they observe Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic holidays marked by prayer, reflection, and the spirit of sacrifice.

In a message released Friday, the Vice President highlighted the values of faith, sacrifice, and compassion as central themes of the celebration — values that transcend religion and reflect the shared ideals of the Filipino people.

“Nawa magsilbing paalala sa ating lahat ang kahulugan ng sakripisyo, pananampalataya, at kabutihang-loob,” Duterte said. “Ang diwa ng Eid al-Adha ay nagsisilbing paalala ng lakas ng loob, pagbibigayan, at malasakit sa kapwa—mga katangiang lubhang mahalaga sa kasalukuyang panahon.”

Duterte emphasized unity, mutual respect, and acceptance as pillars of national solidarity and progress. She also acknowledged the continuing contributions of Muslim Filipinos to the country’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Vice President concluded her message with a blessing, saying, “Tanggapin sana natin ang biyaya ni Allah sa lahat ng panahon. Eid Mubarak!”

Her statement ends with a reaffirmation of service to faith, country, and family: “Ang lahat ng ginagawa natin ay para sa Diyos, sa Bayan, at sa bawat Pamilyang Pilipino.”

