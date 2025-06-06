UAE President leads Eid Al-Adha prayer in Abu Dhabi, highlights devotion to faith and country

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the Eid Al-Adha prayer this morning at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The Eid sermon, titled ‘Our Eid is Devotion’, was delivered by Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. He spoke about devotion as a key part of faith and daily life, encouraging sincerity in prayer and loyalty in action.

He emphasized that the highest form of devotion is to God, but it must also be shown through commitment to family, service to the country, and compassion in the community.

Dr. Al Dhaheri explained that those who are truly devoted to their country protect its reputation, respect its laws, and help preserve its culture while contributing to its growth.

He concluded by reminding worshippers that devotion brings acceptance in worship, unity in families, loyalty to the nation, and excellence in one’s work.

After the prayer, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers and joined fellow sheikhs in reciting Al-Fatihah for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE President was joined by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Also present were His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, also joined the prayer, along with several other sheikhs, officials, and worshippers.