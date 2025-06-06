Latest News

PICPA Dubai marks 9th year with two-day Tax and Leadership event

In celebration of its 9th year as an international affiliate of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), PICPA Dubai proudly announces a two-day flagship event set to take place at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai.

This milestone celebration begins with the Tax Conference 2025: Exclusive Breakfast Briefing on June 28, followed by the 9th Annual General Assembly on July 5.

Day 1: Tax Conference 2025 – Exclusive Breakfast Briefing

June 28, 2025 from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Held in exclusive partnership with Young Global Consultancy, the conference will focus on UAE Corporate Tax developments, offering PICPA Dubai members and their invited decision-makers the latest insights on regulatory updates, tax compliance strategies, and practical applications for businesses in the UAE.

The morning session aims to equip Filipino CPAs, CFOs, and finance professionals with the knowledge to navigate the changing fiscal landscape and enhance their strategic value in their organizations.

PICPA Dubai members are entitled to invite up to one(1) decision-maker free of charge for Day 1, inclusive of breakfast.

Day 2: 9th Annual General Assembly

July 5, 2025 from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The second day highlights PICPA Dubai’s achievements over the past year, featuring leadership updates, recognitions, member engagement activities, and a strong emphasis on professional fellowship within the growing Filipino finance community in the UAE through their several sessions. The event will be concluded with a Masquerade-them Gala Night, and registration includes unlimited dinner buffet.

One-Time Registration for Full Access

Participants can attend both events with a single registration.

Register to get a chance to win Staycation for two (2) in a 5-star hotel sponsored by Young Global Consultancy, Staycation for Family sponsored by Rockwell Land Philippines, and give aways from event partners.
🔗 To register, visit: www.picpadubai.org

Terms & Conditions:

• PICPA Dubai members who register and pay for Day 1 (June 28) automatically gain access to Day 2 (July 5).

• Guest access on Day 1 is complimentary but does not extend to Day 2 unless the guest is a registered PICPA Dubai member for the 2025–2026 term.

• If both attendees on Day 1 are PICPA Dubai members, they must register individually.

