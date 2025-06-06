Philippine Missions in the UAE send Eid al-Adha greetings

The Philippine Missions in the UAE have extended their greetings to Muslims in the UAE and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The message was jointly released by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Migrant Workers Office, the Department of Trade and Industry in the Middle East and Africa, and the Office of the Defense and Armed Forces Attaché.

The Mission’s statement was addressed to Muslim brothers and sisters, recognizing Eid al-Adha as a solemn and important time for the global Muslim community.

“In observance of the Year of Community, the Philippine Mission reaffirms its steadfast commitment to promoting solidarity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence among all peoples,” the statement read.

The Philippine Mission said that along with the Filipino community in the UAE, it hopes this celebration brings peace, fulfillment, and unity among families and the wider society. The statement also called for compassion and generosity during this time.

“Together with the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates, the Philippine Mission expresses its earnest hope that this blessed commemoration fosters peace and fulfillment, strengthens the bonds of family and society, and inspires enduring acts of generosity, empathy, and goodwill,” the statement added.

The message ended with a hopeful note: “May the celebration of Eid al-Adha further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the Filipinos and the Emiratis. Eid Mubarak.”