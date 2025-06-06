Pag-IBIG Fund maintains low housing loan rates through end of 2025

Pag-IBIG Fund announced that it is maintaining its low interest rates on housing loans until the end of 2025, continuing its efforts to make homeownership more affordable and accessible for Filipino workers.

“We are keeping our housing loan interest rates low to help more Filipino workers achieve their dream of homeownership,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees and Secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). “This forms part of DHSUD’s renewed direction to expand the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, in line with the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to build a Bagong Pilipinas—where every Filipino has access to safe, affordable, and resilient communities. By keeping rates low, we make monthly amortizations more affordable, enabling more of our members—especially those who are minimum-wage earners and from low-income sectors—to finally move into homes they can truly afford.”

Under its current terms, Pag-IBIG Fund offers housing loans at interest rates as low as 5.75% per annum for a one-year repricing period, and 6.25% for a three-year repricing period. Meanwhile, qualified low-income members may avail of special rates under the agency’s Affordable Housing Program to purchase socialized housing units at just 3% per annum. Members may also enjoy loan terms of up to 30 years, helping keep monthly amortizations further within reach.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s sound financial position makes the continued low rates possible.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s prudent fiscal management, strong collections, and high-performing loan portfolio continue to keep us financially sound, enabling us to finance our members’ housing needs without external borrowing,” Acosta said. “This allows us to maintain affordable rates and expand home financing access to more Filipino workers. As we fully support the government’s housing thrust under the Marcos administration, we remain focused on helping more of our members—especially those in underserved sectors—secure homes they can call their own.”

This announcement builds on Pag-IBIG Fund’s strong performance in 2025. In the first quarter alone, the agency released ₱30.22 billion in home loans, benefiting over 20,000 members across the country. Additionally, Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets surpassed ₱1.1 trillion as of March 31, 2025, reflecting its robust financial standing and capacity to sustain long-term support for affordable housing finance.