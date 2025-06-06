Marcos calls for unity, compassion on Eid’l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to embrace unity, compassion, and spiritual reflection as the country joins Muslim communities in observing Eid’l Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice.

“I join our Muslim communities in commemorating Eid’l Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice,” Marcos said in his official message.

Underscoring the deeper meaning of the occasion, Marcos said, “This sacred day calls us to remember that devotion reveals itself when we are asked to release what we once believed we could never give.”

He reflected on the enduring story of the Prophet Ibrahim, describing it as a reminder of the difficult moral crossroads faced by individuals and communities alike.

“The story of Prophet Ibrahim endures because it leads us to the edge, to that thin border between obedience and resistance, where the soul must decide what truly matters,” said Marcos.

Marcos emphasized that the message of Eid’l Adha transcends religious ritual, urging Filipinos to engage in introspection and a renewed sense of public service.

“Eid’l Adha invites us to embark on a more difficult journey—not towards a place, but towards a state of heart,” he added.

With the celebration coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage, Marcos encouraged all citizens to ask what kind of offering truly builds a better nation.

“The measure is not in how much is given, but in what is restored: the dignity where there was dismissal, fairness where there was neglect, and compassion where there was indifference.”

“May the spirit of this sacred remembrance inspire Filipinos of all faiths to respond to what our times ask of us, and to leave behind not only victory but renewal. In doing so, we affirm that sacrifice, at its best, does not vanish but uplifts, and leaves something stronger,” said Marcos.