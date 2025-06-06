Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipino ship captain hailed for rescue of 9 Pinoy seafarers off Indian coast

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: DMW/FB

A Filipino ship captain received a hero’s welcome after leading the rescue of nine Filipino crew members from a sunken cargo vessel off the coast of Kerala, India. The vessel, MSC ELSA 3, sank on May 25, 2025.

Captain Roybel Tabobo of Iloilo, who commands the cargo ship M/V Han Yi, arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on June 4. He was greeted with flowers, banners, and applause from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“We salute Captain Tabobo’s heroism embodies the Filipino spirit of our seafarers —selfless, decisive, and always ready to help one another in times of crisis,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac. He praised the captain’s quick action and leadership during the incident.

The M/V Han Yi was among the first to respond to the emergency call from the sinking MSC ELSA 3. Capt. Tabobo and his team saved nine Filipino seafarers, while the Indian Coast Guard rescued the other 11.

The 20 rescued crew members are expected to return to the Philippines next week. All are safe and accounted for.

Capt. Tabobo shared that he is getting married this month, making his return home both a moment of national pride and personal joy, according to Secretary Cacdac.

