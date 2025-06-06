Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Female inmates receive Eid clothes through Dubai Police program

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Dubai Police

Dubai Police recently launched an initiative called “You Made Me Happy” to distribute Eid clothes to female inmates and their children.

The effort aimed to spread joy and compassion inside the women’s prison during the Eid holiday.

The program took place in coordination with the General Department of Human Rights and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions. Officers and guests joined the celebration, which included gift-giving and fun activities for the children.

“This initiative, now in its eleventh consecutive year, is a clear testament to Dubai Police’s commitment to the vision of our wise leadership in building a compassionate and cohesive society,” said Colonel Saeed Mubarak Al Sabousi. “We want everyone—even those inside correctional facilities—to feel included and entitled to joy and hope.”

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women’s Prison, explained that Dubai Police goes beyond basic correction and focuses on emotional and social support for female inmates. “The Eid clothing is not just a gesture but a message of hope, a reminder that they and their children are not forgotten,” she said.

The initiative also included children’s entertainment and gift distribution, helping inmates feel a sense of family and community, even while behind bars. These efforts support the inmates’ mental and emotional well-being.

Dubai Police highlighted that such humanitarian efforts reflect the values of tolerance and kindness in the UAE. The goal is to help inmates reintegrate into society with dignity and support once they are released.

