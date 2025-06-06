DMW honors 74-year-old Filipina domestic worker for 39 years of service in Oman

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) honored Ms. Aurora R. Regner, a 74-year-old Filipina domestic worker who served for 39 years in Muscat, Oman.

She has worked for the cousin of a member of the Royal Family since 1985.

On June 5, 2025, Ms. Regner was welcomed at the DMW office by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and other senior officials. The visit was part of the department’s effort to support long-serving overseas workers returning home.

“Ang dedikasyon ni Ms. Regner ay tunay na kahanga-hanga. Ang kagaya niya ay hindi lang dapat pahalagahan, kundi dapat paglingkuran din. Sa direktiba ng ating Pangulo, ang DMW ay nakaalalay sa mga katulad niyang OFW na buong-buhay na naglingkod para sa kanilang pamilya at sa bayan,” Secretary Cacdac said.

Ms. Regner will receive free medical care at the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, including transportation and necessary tests. She returned to the Philippines due to a heart condition after nearly four decades of working abroad.

She recalled how she overcame tuberculosis in 1996 with full support from her employer, who covered all her hospital and boarding expenses. Her loyalty also helped her nieces land jobs in Muscat.

Despite religious pressures, she stayed true to her Christian beliefs. She called her meeting with DMW officials a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” which she documented in her diary.