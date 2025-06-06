Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW honors 74-year-old Filipina domestic worker for 39 years of service in Oman

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) honored Ms. Aurora R. Regner, a 74-year-old Filipina domestic worker who served for 39 years in Muscat, Oman.

She has worked for the cousin of a member of the Royal Family since 1985.

On June 5, 2025, Ms. Regner was welcomed at the DMW office by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and other senior officials. The visit was part of the department’s effort to support long-serving overseas workers returning home.

“Ang dedikasyon ni Ms. Regner ay tunay na kahanga-hanga. Ang kagaya niya ay hindi lang dapat pahalagahan, kundi dapat paglingkuran din. Sa direktiba ng ating Pangulo, ang DMW ay nakaalalay sa mga katulad niyang OFW na buong-buhay na naglingkod para sa kanilang pamilya at sa bayan,” Secretary Cacdac said.

Ms. Regner will receive free medical care at the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, including transportation and necessary tests. She returned to the Philippines due to a heart condition after nearly four decades of working abroad.

She recalled how she overcame tuberculosis in 1996 with full support from her employer, who covered all her hospital and boarding expenses. Her loyalty also helped her nieces land jobs in Muscat.

Despite religious pressures, she stayed true to her Christian beliefs. She called her meeting with DMW officials a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” which she documented in her diary.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

DMW

Filipino ship captain hailed for rescue of 9 Pinoy seafarers off Indian coast

1 hour ago
PR 2025 13 Art Card for HL 16x9 1

Pag-IBIG Fund maintains low housing loan rates through end of 2025

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 06 06 at 12.37.49 PM

Celebrate Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira: Shop, win, and experience Filipino pride!

2 hours ago
iStock 1129664897 1

Philippine Missions in the UAE send Eid al-Adha greetings

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button