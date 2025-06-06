Celebrate Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira: Shop, win, and experience Filipino pride!

City Centre Deira is proudly joining the Filipino community in commemorating the 127th Philippine Independence Day with a vibrant showcase of culture, creativity, and exciting rewards!

From June 5 to 15, the mall transforms into a festive hub for Filipino pride, offering shoppers engaging experiences and exclusive promotions.

Shop & Win

In the spirit of celebration, City Centre Deira invites shoppers to join its “Shop & Win” promotion. Simply spend AED 300 during the campaign period, and you’ll get a chance to win a whopping 127,000 SHARE points—equivalent to AED 12,700 in your SHARE Wallet. From fashion and beauty to dining and entertainment, every purchase brings shoppers closer to winning.

Adding a personalized touch to the festivities, the mall is also hosting a Customization Booth from June 6 to 15. Visitors who spend AED 200 can enjoy crafting their own tote bags and charms—unique keepsakes that allow them to proudly express their Filipino identity in style.

“City Centre Deira’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day reflects our ongoing commitment to cultural inclusivity and diversity by honoring the rich heritage and vibrant community of the Philippines,” the organizers said.

Join the grand celebration

The highlight of the celebration takes place on June 12 with a grand flag-raising ceremony at 3:00 PM. His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, will be in attendance alongside Majid Al Futtaim Managing Director Fuad Mansoor Sharaf.

The event will feature a cultural parade and a lively marching band of over 100 students, with the proud participation of the Filipino Social Club.

Located in Al Rigga, City Centre Deira continues to be a favorite destination among expatriates. Through its annual Independence Day activities, the mall reaffirms its commitment to cultural inclusivity and celebrates the diversity that makes Dubai unique.