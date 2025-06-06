Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi approves AED4.62 billion housing package for over 3,000 Emiratis

A new AED4.62 billion housing package has been approved in Abu Dhabi to support 3,052 Emirati families with home loans and debt relief, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The announcement comes just before Eid Al Adha and is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of its citizens, especially in building stronger families and communities.

Out of the total amount, AED4.4 billion will go to housing loans for 2,862 citizens, while AED212 million will cover loan exemptions for 190 low-income retirees and families of deceased citizens.

This is the second housing aid released in 2025, raising the year’s total housing benefits in Abu Dhabi to AED11.38 billion.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said the package is meant to provide better homes and reduce the financial burden on Emiratis, helping families live more comfortably and securely.

Officials also highlighted earlier housing support efforts, including the AED250,000 community subsidy and the option to cut monthly loan payments by up to 50%.

