UAE President waives nearly AED 140 million in debts, pardons over 900 inmates for Eid Al-Adha

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has cleared debts amounting to over AED139.8 million for 222 Emirati citizens on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Among those granted exemptions are 132 retirees whose debts totaled more than AED86.4 million, and 90 individuals under the social support category, with debts exceeding AED53.4 million.

According to the UAE’s Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund, the initiative aims to ease the financial burden of citizens and promote a stable and dignified life.

It supports social development by helping individuals who have served the nation or are part of the most vulnerable sectors.

Prisoners released

In a separate move, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also ordered the release of 963 prisoners. He also pledged to cover all fines imposed on them, giving them a second chance to rejoin society.

The gesture is intended to promote the values of forgiveness and compassion, and allow inmates to rebuild their lives with their families and communities.

This act follows a long-standing tradition among UAE leaders, who often grant pardons during religious holidays as part of efforts to encourage rehabilitation and social harmony.

 

