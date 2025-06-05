RTA inspects Dubai motorcycle training centers, flags safety violations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has conducted nearly 2,400 inspections of motorcycle training facilities in the past three months.

The move aims to ensure safety standards are being followed in driving training centers across the emirate.

The inspections covered both the motorcycles used for lessons and the training tracks. RTA officials checked whether the centers followed proper maintenance procedures and stuck to the time limits required for training sessions.

A total of 26 training centers were inspected. The most common violations were poor maintenance of motorcycle tires and failure to follow RTA’s required training duration rules.

“These campaigns aim to emphasize to establishments the need to adhere to the periodic maintenance of motorcycles and the directional signs on the tracks to ensure the smooth and safe training process, thus achieving the highest levels of security, safety, and quality of training,” said Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at the RTA.

He added that the inspections are also meant to ensure that services provided by training centers are efficient and that they follow all rules set by the RTA. “The campaigns also come within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of the services provided and ensure that all relevant parties adhere to the applicable rules and regulations, which contributes to improving the customer experience and enhancing their confidence in the services provided.”

Motorcycle license applicants in Dubai, including many workers from overseas, are encouraged to make sure they enroll only in properly licensed and regularly maintained training centers.