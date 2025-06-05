Over 200 Filipino health workers to depart for Japan

A total of 218 Filipino health workers will soon leave for Japan, following a send-off ceremony organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

This 17th batch includes 19 nurses and 199 careworkers, scheduled to depart on June 10 and 11, after completing the required training under the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA).

In his speech, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac emphasized President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s full support for Filipino workers going abroad and lauded their dedication, likening them to Olympic gold medalists.

“It’s been proven time and again. It’s you guys who are number one. You are the Olympic gold medalists every single day. Nobody can do what you can do.”

PJEPA, the Philippines’ first bilateral free trade agreement signed in 2006 and implemented in 2009, also covers the deployment of qualified Filipino health professionals to Japan, sending a total of 655 nurses and 3,760 careworkers since it began.

Japanese officials also expressed their strong support, with Japan Foundation Manila Director Ben Suzuki emphasizing the sacrifices made by Filipino workers and their contribution to Japan.

“For Filipino people, working abroad means a sacrifice rooted in love for their family and dignity of life, more than earning enough income. The dedication and cultural values that can help enrich today’s Japanese society,” Suzuki said.