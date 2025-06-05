NAIA Terminal 5 to be completed in 2.5 years — Ramon Ang

The construction of Terminal 5 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is expected to take two and a half years once it begins, according to Ramon Ang, president of New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s private operator.

“Kapag natanggal na iyong Philippine Village Hotel, let’s say sabihin mo we’ll start construction January 2026, matatapos iyan ng after 30 months, two and a half years,” Ang said in a chance interview on Tuesday, June 3.

NNIC earlier announced that the old Philippine Village Hotel in Pasay City will be demolished to make way for the new terminal.

Ang said that once operational, Terminal 5—along with Terminal 2’s domestic flight operations—could accommodate up to 35 million passengers annually.

He also noted that under the redevelopment plan, Terminal 1 will serve international low-cost carriers, while Terminal 3 will cater to full-service airlines.

San Miguel Corporation’s NNIC secured the multibillion-peso, 25-year concession deal in early 2024 to manage, maintain, and upgrade the country’s main gateway.