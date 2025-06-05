Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NAIA Terminal 5 to be completed in 2.5 years — Ramon Ang

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Photo courtesy: NAIA/FB

The construction of Terminal 5 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is expected to take two and a half years once it begins, according to Ramon Ang, president of New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s private operator.

“Kapag natanggal na iyong Philippine Village Hotel, let’s say sabihin mo we’ll start construction January 2026, matatapos iyan ng after 30 months, two and a half years,” Ang said in a chance interview on Tuesday, June 3.

NNIC earlier announced that the old Philippine Village Hotel in Pasay City will be demolished to make way for the new terminal.

Ang said that once operational, Terminal 5—along with Terminal 2’s domestic flight operations—could accommodate up to 35 million passengers annually.

He also noted that under the redevelopment plan, Terminal 1 will serve international low-cost carriers, while Terminal 3 will cater to full-service airlines.

San Miguel Corporation’s NNIC secured the multibillion-peso, 25-year concession deal in early 2024 to manage, maintain, and upgrade the country’s main gateway.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 24T141708.021

Dela Rosa confirms leading push to junk Duterte impeachment case via Senate resolution

19 seconds ago
Mt Kamuning Bridge

Marcos to DOTr: Demolish and replace “Mt. Kamuning” footbridge

16 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 06 04T172757.339

Filipino celebs Enrique Gil, Carmela Lorzano to headline Philippine Independence Day 2025 celebration in Dubai on June 14

16 hours ago
KELA Template 2025 06 04T124223.370

Filipino mechanical engineers to unite for 2nd PSIM international conference in Saudi Arabia

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button