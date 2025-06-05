Marcos orders thorough review of P200 wage hike proposal’s economic impact

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed a comprehensive review of the economic ramifications of the proposed ₱200 daily wage increase, according to Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

The wage hike, recently passed by the House of Representatives under House Bill 11376, aims to raise the minimum wage for private-sector workers nationwide.

Speaking at a palace briefing, Castro said the President wants to ensure that any wage adjustment will be truly beneficial to Filipino workers and will take into consideration the recommendations of wage boards, which are also creations of Congress.

“This is the President’s message: ‘We will look at the economic implications and consider the opinions of wage boards,’” Castro said, emphasizing that the administration is committed to what’s best for Filipino laborers.

Castro also noted that all stakeholder perspectives will be weighed before any decision is made, as the bill is still pending in the Senate. “It is still under Senate deliberation. The President is committed to reviewing the economic consequences to ensure any move will be fair and beneficial,” she added.

Business groups, including the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), have criticized the measure, warning that the increase could have adverse effects on both businesses and workers. ECOP chairman Edgardo Lacson argued that the proposal may be economically harmful and is unlikely to gain final approval, citing the administration’s consistent opposition to legislated wage hikes.