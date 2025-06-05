Dela Rosa confirms leading push to junk Duterte impeachment case via Senate resolution

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa admitted that his office is behind the draft resolution seeking to effectively dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, citing the limited time left in the 19th Congress.

“Galing ‘yon sa office ko,” Dela Rosa told reporters in a chance interview, referring to the document making the rounds in the Senate.

The senator said he is collaborating with colleagues who support the idea of bypassing a trial, though he declined to say how many are on board. At least two other senators have reportedly prepared similar drafts, which may be consolidated and formally filed by next week. “Una ‘yung akin,” he added.

Dela Rosa’s confirmation came after reporters noticed that one of his staffers’ names appeared on the circulating resolution. He explained the draft builds on Senator Francis Tolentino’s manifestation that the impeachment case should be “functionally dismissed” if unresolved before Congress adjourns on June 30.

According to the draft, since the Senate is set to receive and read the Articles of Impeachment on June 11 — the last session day of the 19th Congress — there would be no time left to hold a trial. The resolution also argues that the proceedings cannot be carried over to the next Congress.

“[C]onsistent with the foregoing, the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Duterte must necessarily be deemed DE FACTO DISMISSED,” the draft reads.

Estrada, Marcos acknowledge circulating drafts

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Imee Marcos confirmed seeing the draft.

Estrada said he received a hard copy on June 2, the day the impeachment articles were originally set to be read.

Marcos added that multiple versions are circulating: “Maraming versions, lahat ay naghahanap ng pinakamabisa at pinaka naaayon sa batas na solusyon,” she said.

‘Scrap of paper’ without Senate action

Senate President Chiz Escudero stressed that the resolution holds no legal weight unless filed, debated, and passed. “Mere scrap of paper unless may mag-file niyan,” he said.

The situation raises constitutional questions about whether the Senate can bypass its role as an impeachment court. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano called it a “dilemma,” asking: “If a majority says the trial won’t go anywhere, who decides?”

Other senators including Joel Villanueva, Bong Go, JV Ejercito, and Cynthia Villar denied seeing the resolution. Ejercito reiterated that holding an impeachment trial is the Senate’s constitutional duty.