Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE midday work break imposed to protect outdoor workers

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The UAE government has reintroduced the Midday Break to protect outdoor workers from extreme summer heat.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the rule will be in effect from June 15 to September 15, 2025, between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

The ban applies to all workers performing tasks under direct sunlight or in open-air spaces.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the initiative focuses on protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.

“The Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach that the UAE implements in line with its commitment to providing a safe working environment as per international best practices and occupational health and safety standards,” MoHRE stated.

Employers are required to provide shaded areas, proper cooling devices, drinking water to prevent dehydration, and first aid equipment at job sites during the break hours.

Those who witness violations, such as people being forced to work during the banned hours, are encouraged to report them through MoHRE’s call centre (600590000), website, or mobile app.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

Marcos keeps core cabinet team, says performance reviews ongoing

1 hour ago
Taylor Lautner comment section

Taylor Lautner acknowledges viral Filipino “What hafen, Vella?” meme

19 hours ago
Al Hamriyah port WAM

Fire at Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Port fully contained after 24-hour emergency response

20 hours ago
Fil Irish Jivee Tolentino at Backyard Ultra Livata

The race that has no finish: Ilonggo endurance star Jivee Tolentino shines in Italy’s Backyard Ultra

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button