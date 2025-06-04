Ras Al Khaimah releases 411 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Ras Al Khaimah has pardoned 411 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha, following a directive from its ruler.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the release to give inmates a chance to start fresh and reunite them with their families.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed the necessary legal procedures to carry out the release.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said the move reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to reintegrating inmates into society and bringing joy to their loved ones.

Each year, UAE leaders grant pardons to prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha as a humanitarian move to promote mercy and forgiveness during this important time.

This initiative is part of the country’s long-standing tradition of showing compassion during religious occasions.