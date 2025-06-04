Filipino mechanical engineers to unite for 2nd PSIM international conference in Saudi Arabia

Filipino mechanical engineers from around the world are set to gather for the prestigious 2nd Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) International Mechanical Engineers Conference (PIMEC), taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for June 8 to 9, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Riyadh, the two-day conference will carry the theme: “Leadership with Integrity & Stability Through Motivation and Mentoring for the Progression of Global Mechanical Engineers.” The event promises a robust lineup of keynote addresses, technical sessions, and product exhibits designed to enhance professional development and global industry knowledge.

Among the distinguished guests is His Excellency Ambassador Raymond R. Balatbat, who will deliver a keynote speech to formally honor the achievements and contributions of Filipino engineers abroad.

Joining him are notable officials, including Hon. Atty. Melisa Jane Comafay Yeachana, Director IV of the Professional Regulation Commission’s International Affairs Office, and Labor Attaché II Hon. Dominador A. Salanga of the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh.

Adding further inspiration to the gathering is Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times. As Guest of Honor and Inspirational Speaker, Dr. Remo will share insights on leadership and the impact of Filipino excellence on the global stage.

The conference will also feature prominent figures in the engineering community, including PSIM National President Roberto E. Sollano, 2nd PIMEC Chair and KSA Chapter President Renato S. Camacho, 1st PIMEC Conference Chairman Francis Louie “Cocoy” Rosete, and PSIM-KSA Charter President Rowell G. Somido.

A diverse group of technical and resource speakers will present the latest trends, practices, and innovations in mechanical engineering, offering attendees a comprehensive learning experience.

Hosted by the PSIM-KSA Chapter, the event will also emphasize international collaboration with a Banner Parade of International Chapters, special messages from global chapter leaders, and the recognition of outstanding professionals in the field.

The conference will conclude with an awards ceremony, a raffle draw, and the highly anticipated announcement and turnover to the next host chapter for the 3rd PIMEC.