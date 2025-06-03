The race that has no finish: Ilonggo endurance star Jivee Tolentino shines in Italy’s Backyard Ultra

Filipino ultrarunner Jivee Tolentino once again proved his endurance and determination by completing 160.8 kilometers in 24 hours at the Backyard Ultra Livata held in Subiaco, Italy, from May 31 to June 2.

This extreme endurance event follows a unique setup: participants must run a 6.7 km loop every hour until only one runner remains.

Wearing Bib Number 1, the 47-year-old Ilonggo native, now based in Ireland, placed 15th out of 146 international participants. There is no set finish line in this format. Only the final person left running is considered the finisher; all others are marked as “DNF” or “Did Not Finish.”

Tolentino shared before the event, “I’m grateful to be part of Backyard Ultra Livata… Amazing, makakasama ko mga kaibigan sa Backyard from Rettert, Germany and USA.” He had flown into Rome just a day earlier with his wife and support crew, Olga, before immediately joining the challenge.

He ran through harsh conditions — from the heat of the day to cold 6°C nights — while battling exhaustion and lack of sleep. Despite these, Tolentino powered through 24 hours of running, building on his growing reputation in the ultrarunning world.

Among those inspired was Jacob How, a 43-year-old Filipino from Bulacan now living in Rome. Jacob completed 93.8 kilometers and said, “I was just happy to run alongside legends like Jivee. Their stories really inspire me to keep going.”

Jivee, also known for being the first Filipino and Asian to finish the 490-km Phidippides Ultra in Greece, may return to the World Championships in Tennessee later this year. His journey continues to inspire many who see running as more than a sport, but a test of spirit and purpose.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.