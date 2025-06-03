Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Taylor Lautner acknowledges viral Filipino “What hafen, Vella?” meme

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 seconds ago

Courtesy: Taylor Lautner/TikTok

Taylor Lautner is now aware of the viral Filipino meme that parodies his “Twilight” character, Jacob Black.

The line “What hafen, Vella?” became popular through Cristopher Diwata, a Filipino impersonator, and has trended again years after it first aired.

On TikTok, Lautner shared a video with his wife, Taylor Dome. In the comments, one user teased that he had noticed everything except the meme, saying, “Bro noticing everything except ‘What hafen Vela’ trend.”

Lautner replied, “Yup, but it’s not your fault, it’s mine,” a nod that showed he’s now aware of the trend. His comment has reached over 55,000 likes as of this writing.

Although Lautner didn’t recreate the meme himself, this is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged it online.

Cristopher originally performed the meme line in 2013 on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” under the “Kalokalike” segment. The video resurfaced in recent months, making the impersonator viral once again.

Cristopher has since collaborated with Filipino celebrities and brands like SB19, Ben&Ben, Barbie Forteza, and TikTok star Abi Marquez, thanks to the line’s renewed popularity.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Al Hamriyah port WAM

Fire at Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Port fully contained after 24-hour emergency response

44 mins ago
Fil Irish Jivee Tolentino at Backyard Ultra Livata

The race that has no finish: Ilonggo endurance star Jivee Tolentino shines in Italy’s Backyard Ultra

2 hours ago
Dubai Run

Dubai Run returns this November as part of month-long fitness challenge

3 hours ago
NRN DMW

DMW launches ‘one-stop’ reintegration fair for OFWs and families

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button