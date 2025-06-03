Taylor Lautner acknowledges viral Filipino “What hafen, Vella?” meme

Taylor Lautner is now aware of the viral Filipino meme that parodies his “Twilight” character, Jacob Black.

The line “What hafen, Vella?” became popular through Cristopher Diwata, a Filipino impersonator, and has trended again years after it first aired.

On TikTok, Lautner shared a video with his wife, Taylor Dome. In the comments, one user teased that he had noticed everything except the meme, saying, “Bro noticing everything except ‘What hafen Vela’ trend.”

Lautner replied, “Yup, but it’s not your fault, it’s mine,” a nod that showed he’s now aware of the trend. His comment has reached over 55,000 likes as of this writing.

Although Lautner didn’t recreate the meme himself, this is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged it online.

Cristopher originally performed the meme line in 2013 on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” under the “Kalokalike” segment. The video resurfaced in recent months, making the impersonator viral once again.

Cristopher has since collaborated with Filipino celebrities and brands like SB19, Ben&Ben, Barbie Forteza, and TikTok star Abi Marquez, thanks to the line’s renewed popularity.