Fire at Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Port fully contained after 24-hour emergency response

A massive fire that broke out at Al Hamriyah Port in Sharjah has been fully contained, according to Sharjah authorities.

The blaze involved flammable petrochemical materials, raising concerns among residents and workers in nearby areas.

Authorities confirmed the fire was fully contained in less than 24 hours. Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the operation was completed within a day of the fire’s outbreak.

He confirmed that no injuries were reported and that cooling operations are currently ongoing at the site. Investigation teams are now working to identify the exact cause of the fire and to assess the damage, with official results to be announced soon.

The quick and organised response involved several government bodies from across the UAE. These included the Ministry of Defense, Civil Defense departments, the National Guard, aviation units, local municipalities, and ADNOC, all working together to prevent the fire from spreading.

Major General bin Amer said the teams followed a structured response plan that involved isolating the danger, putting out the flames, and using the latest firefighting tools and machines. “The teams responded to the incident with high professionalism from the very first moment,” he said.

He added that the successful operation was due to fast coordination, field readiness, and teamwork across all involved sectors, reflecting the UAE’s strong preparedness for handling emergencies.