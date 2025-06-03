DMW launches ‘one-stop’ reintegration fair for OFWs and families

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in collaboration with key government agencies, officially launched the National Reintegration Network (NRN) Serbisyo Fair to provide comprehensive reintegration services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families, all in one location.

Held on June 2, 2025, at the BPO Building Canopy in Mandaluyong City, the fair was opened by DMW Officer-in-Charge Secretary Bernard P. Olalia, Commission on Filipinos Overseas Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, and senior DMW officials. The launch is part of the weeklong celebration of the 30th Migrant Workers’ Day, running from June 2 to 7.

The NRN Serbisyo Fair supports the government’s Full-Cycle National Reintegration Program, led by the DMW’s National Reintegration Center for OFWs. It aims to streamline reintegration efforts by bringing essential services directly to returning OFWs and their families.

Among the services offered at the fair are on-site assistance, livelihood opportunities, and information booths from key partner agencies, including OWWA, the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), PhilHealth, PAG-IBIG Fund, and Philippine Pharma Procurement Inc. (PPPI).