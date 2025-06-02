Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Woman from viral sewer video to get P80K sari-sari store aid from DSWD

Camille Quirino

A woman who went viral for emerging from a Makati sewer, identified only as “Rose,” is now starting her own sari-sari store through government support.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed that she will receive up to Php80,000 in livelihood aid, not all at once but in phases.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that this support will follow the agency’s standard procedures. Rose will first receive initial capital to buy items to sell, followed by regular monitoring before more funds are released.

“In all our case, it’s a gradual monitoring system, hand-holding yan. Ang gagawin ng aming social worker, una bibigyan siya ng paunang tulong— katulad nga raw kagabi, nagsimula na sila bumili ng ibebenta sa tindahan. Then imomonitor natin sila uli. ‘Pag nakita natin na maganda ‘yung takbo, dadagdagan at dadagdagan natin hanggang sa mabuo natin ‘yung 80,000 pesos,” Secretary Gatchalian explained.

He said the DSWD’s team of social workers will act as case managers to ensure that Rose can sustain the business and use the help wisely. “Lagi naman importante ‘yung case management kung tatawagin… ang mga social workers ang nagke-case manage on an individual basis [sa mga clients natin],” he added.

Rose and her partner, a barker, used to live on the streets and relied on collecting recyclables for survival. Despite these hardships, they were able to rent a small bedspace and showed a willingness to manage their earnings responsibly.

“Nakita ng mga social workers natin na pwedeng maiahon nila yung sarili nila sa lansangan, ibig sabihin meron silang sariling displina kung pano pagkakasyahin ‘yung kanilang kita,” Gatchalian said, adding that this was a major factor in granting her the livelihood aid.

The support for Rose falls under the “Pag-abot Program,” a 24/7 initiative of the DSWD aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s directive to help homeless individuals and provide long-term, appropriate assistance.

