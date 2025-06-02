UAE announces fuel and diesel prices for June 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved the fuel prices for June 2025, with minor adjustments across all fuel types.

The updated fuel prices, effective from June 1, are as follows:

Diesel: AED 2.45 per liter

Super “98”: AED 2.58 per liter

Special “95”: AED 2.47 per liter

E-Plus “91”: AED 2.39 per liter

Compared to the approved prices for May 2025, the changes are as follows: