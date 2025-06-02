Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE announces fuel and diesel prices for June 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved the fuel prices for June 2025, with minor adjustments across all fuel types.

The updated fuel prices, effective from June 1, are as follows:

  • Diesel: AED 2.45 per liter
  • Super “98”: AED 2.58 per liter
  • Special “95”: AED 2.47 per liter
  • E-Plus “91”: AED 2.39 per liter

Compared to the approved prices for May 2025, the changes are as follows:

  • Diesel: AED 2.52 per liter
  • Super “98”: AED 2.58 per liter
  • Special “95”: AED 2.47 per liter
  • E-Plus “91”: AED 2.39 per liter

