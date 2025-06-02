Philippine Airlines launches Independence Day seat sale with fares starting from AED 1,300

Philippine Airlines is celebrating the spirit of freedom with its much-awaited Independence Day Seat Sale, offering round-trip fares from Dubai to the Philippines starting at just AED 1,300.

Travelers can enjoy special round-trip fares from AED 1,450 for flights between July and November 2025, while those planning ahead can secure AED 1,300 fares for trips beginning January 11, 2026. This deal covers major destinations such as Manila, Cebu, and Davao, with connections via Manila.

The promo runs only until June 15, 2025, and seats are limited. For those eyeing a well-deserved break, a family reunion, or simply a getaway to the Philippines, this is a chance to lock in a budget-friendly flight without sacrificing the comfort and reliability that Philippine Airlines is known for.

Bookings can be made through trusted travel agents across the UAE or directly at the PAL ticketing office.

The seat sale comes at a time when many OFWs are planning mid-year or early next-year vacations. With flexible travel dates and affordable fares, the promotion allows Filipinos to reconnect with loved ones back home or explore more of the country with ease.

Philippine Airlines continues to be a reliable partner in bridging the distance between the UAE and the Philippines, delivering convenience, care, and comfort with every flight.