PhilHealth town hall meeting empowers OFWs with essential healthcare updates

A town hall meeting on PhilHealth services and updates took place on May 30, 2025, at the Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy, Manama, offering essential information to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and members of the Filipino community.

The event highlighted the government’s dedication to supporting its citizens abroad by keeping them informed about their healthcare benefits.

It was attended by Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, along with embassy officials, including Administrative Officer, Mr. Virgilio Pasive Jr., and Ms. Cellia V. Cabadonga, Officer-in-Charge of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

In her address, Ambassador Louis thanked all the guests, especially the Filipino community members, for showing up, even on a Friday, which is usually a day off for many.

Under the PhilHealth presentation topic, she emphasized the value of information sharing. She asked the audience to use the facts they gained from the session and relay them to their respective communities. This appeal helped to highlight the ripple effect of awareness, hoping that by sharing the information, more people would be enabled to access PhilHealth effectively and appeal for their health care needs.

Realizing the temporary nature of overseas employment, Ambassador Louis advised OFWs to regularly keep themselves enrolled in OWWA, PhilHealth, SSS, and Pag-IBIG. Foreign employment may have the advantage of being able to earn immediately, but it is also essential to spend on saving for the future. Active participation in these top-priority Philippine institutions provides OFWs with access to vital benefits.

The visiting delegation from the Philippines was led by Mr. Gregorio C. Rulloda, PhilHealth Vice President for Mindanao. He provided the attendees with a comprehensive overview of the full spectrum of health insurance benefits available to members and their beneficiaries, with a strong emphasis on the reforms introduced under the historic Universal Health Care (UHC) Law (Republic Act No. 11223). The session clearly demonstrated how UHC provides Filipinos with access to basic health care services without the burden of cost.

The Philhealth team includes Anshari M. Mangondato, Planning Officer, Michael N. Tomas, Social Insurance Assistant, and Roberto B. Cuison, Administrative Services Assistant.

Following the presentation, an open forum was a precious chance for the participants to interact with PhilHealth representatives directly.

One of the attendees, Bryan Domingo, an OFW who works at Power Up, had the opportunity to raise questions. He expressed his concerns and shared his experience as a member of the health insurance program.

The PhilHealth delegation visited Bahrain from May 25 to May 30 as part of an overseas service mission designed to address a range of inquiries from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the area.

During their visit, the team interacted with the Filipino population to offer valuable information regarding health insurance benefits and services to ensure that OFWs could obtain the required assistance for their health issues.

The town hall session proved to be successful, serving as an effective platform for interaction between government officials and Filipino foreign workers. It supports the Philippine government’s efforts in disseminating adequate information and offering assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Among the organizations represented during the discussion were Good Cause Bahrain, led by Antonette Guese Avila; Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN), headed by its president Dinah Sta. Ana, LBC Express Bahrain, represented by Dhela Solidad; Alpha Kappa Rho International Humanitarian Service Fraternity and Sorority – Juffair Chapter; and the Filipino Writers’ Circle (Filwrite) president, Cecil Ancheta.

The program was presided over by Ms. Lucia Ramirez, Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Officer.

-Cecil Ancheta