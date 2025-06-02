New Al Warqa entrance from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to open in June

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open a new entrance and exit to Al Warqa directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in early June 2025. This project will help ease traffic in the area by allowing up to 5,000 more vehicles per hour.

The new road will cut travel time from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes, and shorten the journey from 5.7 kilometers to 1.5 kilometers. This makes travel faster and easier for people going in and out of Al Warqa.

As part of other projects, the RTA has also improved traffic flow along Street 13 in Al Warqa 1, including roads used by residents and students. These works are part of an 8-kilometer internal road upgrade in the area.

The improvements include new roads, lighting, and water drainage systems to support the growing population in Al Warqa. The RTA stated that these changes aim to enhance the quality of life and support Dubai’s plans to become a more advanced and smart city.

Work is ongoing in Al Warqa 3 and 4, with new road paving, parking spaces, bike lanes, and walkways to support both cars and bicycles. Over 23 kilometers of bike paths are being built to connect to nearby areas.

The RTA also upgraded traffic around schools, like Scientific Research School and GEMS Gulf International School, by adding 150 parking spots and reducing delays by up to 50%. It also completed roads for 136 villas under the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Project and built a 7.4-kilometer bike path to support cleaner transport options.