Kings Medical Center brings smiles and wellness to Kalayaan 2025

Health and beauty met celebration at Kalayaan 2025 as Kings Medical Center proudly joined the Philippine Independence Day festivities held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Known for their commitment to affordable and quality healthcare, Kings Medical Center brought a booth full of energy, exclusive promos, and health-focused fun for the Filipino community in the UAE.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed mini games and exciting activities, with many walking away with 25% discount vouchers for dental and dermatology services.

Guests also had access to free dental consultations, as well as sugar and cholesterol tests, made possible by the presence of a licensed doctor and nurse from the clinic, making it more than just a celebration, but a day of wellness and care.

To top it off, Kings Medical Centre also launched their Eid Al-Adha special promotions, redeemable from June 6 to 8, in time for the long holiday. With offers designed to help guests look their best and feel even better, many took interest in the wide range of beauty and wellness deals available. These included buy-one-get-one-free laser hair removal, 50% off on popular beauty therapies such as microblading, microshading, and BB glow, and a special derma package offering three treatments for only AED 599.

The booth became a go-to spot for kababayans wanting to prioritize their health and glow-up goals—all while enjoying the festive spirit of Kalayaan.

By joining this year’s celebration, Kings Medical Center showed its continued support for the Filipino community in the UAE, offering not just promos, but real care and connection. The team extends a warm thank you to everyone who dropped by the booth and looks forward to welcoming more familiar faces to their clinic with open arms and expert care.