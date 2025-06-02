Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kalayaan 2025 in Al Ain set to bring together Filipino community for a day of culture and fun

Filipinos in the UAE are invited to join Kalayaan 2025 – Al Ain, happening on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Al Ain British School, starting at 8:00 AM. Admission is free.

The event aims to gather the Filipino community for a full day of cultural activities, performances, and community bonding. One of the main features is the Kalayaan Market, where visitors can enjoy Filipino food, handmade crafts, and products from small businesses.

Attendees can also look forward to the Grand Parade of Organizations, where different groups will walk together to celebrate unity and Filipino identity. The event includes a mix of traditional and modern performances, as well as youth-led segments like the Colours of the Sphere art showcase and the SING/STEP IN THE SPHERE singing and dance contests.

Activities like Zumba for a Cause and a blood donation drive offer ways to give back, while basketball and volleyball games will be held for sports enthusiasts. There will also be raffles and giveaways for guests throughout the day.

A special art exhibit by JP Faderogao will be featured, highlighting themes of Filipino heritage and creativity.

Event Sphere Party Organizing LLC is leading the preparations, in collaboration with United Filipino Community Al Ain – UFCAA, PTCH Sports & Events, and Creative Style Tailoring – Al Ain City.

The Filipino Times is among the official media partners for the event, supporting initiatives that highlight Filipino pride and community spirit in the UAE.

